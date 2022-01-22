Prince Harry no longer a Counsellor of State

According to a recent report, Prince Harry, who moved to the United States with Meghan Markle after resigning his royal responsibilities in 2020, may no longer be a Counsellor of State.

If he is removed as Queen’s Counsellor, the Duke of Sussex, who is one of four Counsellors of States with Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince William, will have “no going back” to his prior royal existence.

Due to illness or absence abroad, these royals, as the next four individuals in the line of succession who are over the age of 21, would temporarily assume The Queen’s formal responsibilities as Sovereign.

This is said to be a “catastrophic blow” for Harry, who announced last year that he had renounced his royal patronages.

“Being removed, by parliament no less, as a Counsellor of State would really be the nail in Harry’s coffin of his former life as a frontline member of the royal family,” Daily Mail reported.

“If the Queen does take steps to have this situation remedied and Harry is axed, there really is no going back. All of these decisions – the military titles, the HRHs in abeyance – could theoretically be reversed. However, having parliament take formal action to remove them as Counsellors of State is in another league entirely,” the source told the same media outlet.