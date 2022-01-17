Prince Harry warned that Queen won’t help with security issue

The royal family is once again divided, this time, not any Duke or Duchess leaving their royal status but over security concerns.

Prince Harry recently faced refusal from the Home Office over his application to get security, which he was willing to pay out of his own pocket, for his upcoming visit to the UK.

The former Duke of Sussex is now preparing to prosecute against the Home Office but is being cautioned by royal author Ingrid Seward that the Met Police are not “guns for hire”.

Additionally, a royal source has said the Queen won’t be fulfilling her grandson’s requirements, who has declined to bring her great-grandkids Archie and Lilibet in the nonappearance of safety.

According to the sources, “This is not a matter for Her Majesty. She certainly won’t cave into his demands. Who gets protection is not a gift the Queen can decide to give or take away.”