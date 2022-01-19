Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 05:57 pm

Private sector should finance young entrepreneurs, said PM Imran  

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the private sector financiers should back the startups being started by the youth of the country.

Speaking at the National Small and Medium Enterprises Policy 2021 said that the state should play its role to facilitate young people to maximise the benefits of the second youngest population of the world living in Pakistan.

“Small loans are being provided to the young entrepreneurs alongside land leases,” the premier. “Red tape is another biggest issue of the country. Our bad decisions have plunged us down. Our government has decided that action will be taken against departments hindering exports and developments of the enterprise.”

Malaysia and Singapore have gone ahead from us through exports, he said.

“We are focusing on the SMEs for bigger wealth creation. Regulations have created a roadblock for the young business minds. Our overseas Pakistanis when they invest in Pakistan return back after losses.” he lamented.

PM Imran said that the SME policy will benefit the entire country, adding that no government has faced challenges like of Pakistan. “We started the country when it was on verge on the bankruptcy, then Covid-19 came, we steered the country from it,” he said.

The premier said that the government will not close economy but will put strict SOPs in place, while referring to the government policy in light of the fresh wave of the coronavirus.

PM Imran said that his government will reach the milestone of record Rs8 billion tax revenue target.

