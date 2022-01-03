Priyanka Chopra shares inside glimpses of her new year

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 01:17 pm

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra shared how she welcomed the new year 2022 with her husband Nick Jonas.

The actress could be seen enjoying her days with Nick on a beachside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)


Read more: Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a ‘forever New Year’s kiss

The couple was witnessed relishing their time and making memories for years.

The White Tiger actress has been ruling hearts for the past many years and is one of the most desired B-town actresses.

Nick and Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 in two wedding ceremonies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)


Read more: Priyanka Chopra looks STUNNING in satin slip dress

 

