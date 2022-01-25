Bollywood actress Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced their parenthood a few days back and left their fans awestruck.

Apparently, the couple had been planning for kids for a long time as they were busy in preparations for the past few months.

Chopra and Nick Jonas have spent months renovating their LA home before arrival of their baby via surrogacy, revealed People magazine.

“When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery”, People quoted a source.

It was disclosed in the magazine that the couple spent months renovating their house and making it more family-friendly.

As soon as the news hit the media about their newborn, the couple popped up in limelight. Chopra and Jonas chose to keep details of their baby girl secret and did not share any picture of hers.