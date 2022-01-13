PSL 2022 Anthem: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam, to sing HBL PSL 7 anthem

PSL 2022 Anthem: Abdullah Siddiqui developed and composed the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 anthem, which will be sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig. The anthem will be released through an event partner next week.

The song’s premise is encouraging and motivational, with words and music intended at elevating the spirits of fans and the nation as the world faces difficult times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician,” producer Abdullah Siddiqui remarked on the eve, “and I’m incredibly honoured and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year.”

“Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with,” he added.