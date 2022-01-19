PSL 2022 Anthem Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch – WATCH Videos

Prior to its official release, the highly anticipated PSL 2022 anthem was leaked on social media. The internet is awash with videos of superstars Atif Aslam and Aima Baig playing the anthem on stage.

According Pakistani authorities, the much-anticipated hymn was being filmed at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium when an audience member secretly captured the video. In the viral videos, a large crowd can be seen watching the live performance of the principal artists on stage.

Atif Aslam is singing the PSL anthem for the first time, while Aima Baig previously appeared in the PSL 2021 anthem dubbed ‘Groove Mera.’ Abdullah Siddiqui penned and produced this year’s anthem.

PCB was quickly alerted to the matter. The management has decided to launch an investigation into the occurrence.