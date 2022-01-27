Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:39 am

PSL 2022 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | Match Highlights | PSL 7 – Match 1

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:39 am
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | Match Highlights | PSL 7 – Match 1

PSL 2022 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | Match Highlights | PSL 7 – Match 1

Multan Sultans Won the Toss and put Karachi Kings to Bat

 

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Imran Tahir shined the brightest on Thursday as they helped their team cruise to a seven-wicket victory against Karachi Kings in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium.

Rizwan performed a captain’s knock as he scored 52 off 47 balls, while Tahir handed his side the initial wicket and also grabbed a total of three key scalps — Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Tom Lammonby — after they won the toss and put Karachi to bat.

The Kings’ bowlers could not perform up to the mark as they were already under pressure as the Babar Azam-led side had handed a modest 124-run goal to the Sultans, which they accomplished in 18.2 overs at the cost of three wickets.

Man of the Match

Imran Tahir of Multan Sultans was named Man of the Match for his spectacular performance with the bowl. He  took three wickets for 16 runs in his four overs.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis George, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony of

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) started its 7th season today, January 27th, and runs through February 27th, 2022. All of the games will be held in Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan, with 15 games per match. Check out the PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Information.

PSL 7 anthem vocalists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig have rocked the floor with their power-packed, electrifying performance at this year’s jam-packed event.

Check out the glimpses of the PSL 2022 opening ceremony:

