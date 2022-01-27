Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 08:15 pm

PSL 2022: WATCH Aima Baig & Atif Aslam's LIVE Performance at the Opening Ceremony of PSL 7

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 08:15 pm
PSL 2022: WATCH Aima Baig & Atif Aslam's LIVE Performance at the Opening Ceremony of PSL 7

PSL 2022: WATCH Aima Baig & Atif Aslam’s LIVE Performance at the Opening Ceremony of PSL 7

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) started its 7th season today, January 27th, and runs through February 27th, 2022. All of the games will be held in Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan, with 15 games per match. Check out the PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Information.

PSL 7 anthem vocalists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig have rocked the floor with their power-packed, electrifying performance at this year’s jam-packed event.

Check out the glimpses of the PSL 2022 opening ceremony:

The organization has gone above and above to ensure the match location is in tip-top shape, a sign of the majesty to come today.

There will be an opening ceremony, and then there will be a season-starting game. The Karachi Kings, a former champion, will play the Multan Sultans at night.

#PSL2022 is already trending on Twitter, where supporters voice their opinions regarding players, team plans, and other moments of the games.

Read more: Top 11 local players to keep an eye on in this PSL 2022

Three international paragliders performed a paragliding show for the audience, which was videotaped.

The National Stadium Karachi is also where former England footballer Micheal Owen is currently on a tour of Pakistan.

 

 

