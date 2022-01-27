PSl 7: Babar Azam’s early dismissal in PSL 2022 disappoints fans

PSL 7: Babar Azam, the newly-appointed captain of the Karachi Kings, did not score much and had a low strike rate in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opener at the National Stadium Karachi.

Multan Sultans’ Khusdil Shah (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings’ captain Babar Azam (2L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 27, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Khushdil Shah dismissed the captain for 23 runs off 29 balls in the 11th over, putting him at the top of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20I rankings. His success percentage was 79.31 percent.

On the other side, Sharjeel Khan, his opening partner, scored 43 off 31 balls, with three fours and an equal amount of sixes.

Fans were disappointed by the captain’s early departure and stated that they did not expect such a performance from him.

Have a look at fans reaction

Babar Azam gone without scoring a 50

This hurts More than breakup 💔#KKvMS pic.twitter.com/0ejbMoyHjG — Duرani Tweets  (@immujeebduranii) January 27, 2022

Deep down we all agree that King Babar Azam deserves to be in a better team than Kachra Kings — aadil🗿 (@ILikeAadil) January 27, 2022

Babar Azam ko lahoriyo ki nazar lagi hai. — Saima Khan (@isktweets) January 27, 2022

How tough your life will be , being a super star.

One bad Innings and then what,

The Nonsense Twitter Crowd starts bashing Him.

Absolutely pathetic 🥲🧐.#StayStrong Babar Azam.#LevelHai #KKvsMS — Saifullah khan (@66_saifullah) January 27, 2022

Pta Nhi Log Kse BABAR Ki Batting Ko Enjoy Krte Hain Mjhe To Har Ball Pe Attack Ho Rha Hota Hai 💘 I Don't Know Why But I Can't Enjoy His Batting!

ScaredFace 😫😑💔#BabarAzam — hoor-babarian 🇵🇰 (@HooramSyeda) January 27, 2022

