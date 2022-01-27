Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 10:31 pm

PSl 7: Babar Azam’s early dismissal in PSL 2022 disappoints fans

PSL 7: Babar Azam, the newly-appointed captain of the Karachi Kings, did not score much and had a low strike rate in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opener at the National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 10:31 pm
Babar Azam

Multan Sultans’ Khusdil Shah (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings’ captain Babar Azam (2L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 27, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Khushdil Shah dismissed the captain for 23 runs off 29 balls in the 11th over, putting him at the top of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20I rankings. His success percentage was 79.31 percent.

On the other side, Sharjeel Khan, his opening partner, scored 43 off 31 balls, with three fours and an equal amount of sixes.

Fans were disappointed by the captain’s early departure and stated that they did not expect such a performance from him.

Have a look at fans reaction

