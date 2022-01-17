Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 12:24 am

PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited time offer for the fans of Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

PSL 7

PSL 7. © Instagram

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited time offer for the fans of Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Recently the official Twitter account of PSL 7 has shared a post in which they are offering one free ticket for the PSL 7 fans over the buying of four tickets.

“Limited Time Offer, Buy 4 #HBLPSL7 tickets and get one free!, Jaldi se order Karain” Twitter read.

Book PSL 2022 Ticket

Read More

4 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top...
5 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
6 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
15 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy of Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, a Pakistan all-rounder, had no regrets over losing...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: PCB calls back players from BBL to prepare for HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: In order to prepare for the HBL Pakistan Super League...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

53 seconds ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
rupee
12 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
15 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
23 mins ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600