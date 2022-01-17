PSL 7: Karachi Kings set up training camp ahead of HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, has established a training camp ahead of the domestic tournament's seventh edition 2022.

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, has established a training camp ahead of the domestic tournament’s seventh edition 2022.

Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, and Rohail Nazir were among those who attended the camp.

Wasim Akram, the franchise president, was also present to mentally prepare the players as the country’s largest championship approaches.

#KingsCamp is on! local players have started joining in and the preparations for #HBLPSL7 are now gaining momentum. President Karachi Kings Wasim Akram also present at the camp. #KarachiKings #YehHaiKarachi #PhirJeetenge pic.twitter.com/WFKeuPfFuD — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) January 16, 2022

The Karachi Kings will meet Multan Sultans on the first day of the competition, which starts on January 27.

Babar Azam, who just replaced Imad Wasim as the franchise’s new captain, will lead the team.

Karachi Kings Squad

Aamer Yamin, Tom Abell, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke, Faisal Akram, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Sharjeel Khan, Romario Shepherd, Talha Ahsan, and Umaid Asif.