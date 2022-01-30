Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 10:05 pm

PSL 7: Multan Sultans loses three foreign players for PSL 2022

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 10:05 pm
Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans. © Cricket World

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans have been dealt a setback with the withdrawal of three foreign players Romvan Powell, Odean Smith, and Dominic Drakes from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

All three players have been selected for the West Indies’ upcoming trip of India in the first week of February.

Prior to this development, all three players were required to join the franchise after the West Indies-England series was completed.

Multan selected Johnson Charles in the Supplementary and Replacement draft, and he will now play for the franchise. Last year, the right-hander was also a member of the franchise.

According to reports, the Sultans will request replacements for both Odean Smith and Dominic Drakes.

From February 6 to 20, the West Indies will play with India in three T20Is and as many ODIs at Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

