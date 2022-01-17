Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 11:47 pm

PSL 7: PCB calls back players from BBL to prepare for HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: In order to prepare for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recalled its players from the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22.

PSL 7 begins on January 27 and the PCB wants players to return to Pakistan as soon as possible. Shadab Khan, a leg spinner, has already returned to Pakistan, as have Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Due to a mix of Covid-19 difficulties and travel restrictions between Australian jurisdictions, Fakhar only played one match for Brisbane Heat in BBL 11. Heat was particularly disappointed by Fakhar’s departure after signing the opener on December 31 as a replacement for injured Englishman Tom Abell.

“Unfortunately the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed it had rescinded its permission for Fakhar to play our remaining games, along with all Pakistan players currently involved in the BBL, and summoned him to return immediately to prepare for the Pakistan Super League,” Heat said in a statement.

“We are disappointed that he won’t be able to play for us and he is disappointed he won’t have the opportunity to get some more games in for us. He asked us to thank the fans for their support and wish the team all the best for the remaining three games.”

“We thank him for making the commitment to come to Australia at short notice, and wish him all the best with his cricket going forward,” he added.

Syed Faridoun and Ahmed Daniyal of the Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, are returning to Pakistan.

