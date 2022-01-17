Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 11:34 pm

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi confirm partial replacements of Mahmood, Livingstone

PSL 7: The Peshawar Zalmi have stated that partial replacements Saqib Mahmood and Liam Livingstone would join the team in the first week of February.

PSL

© AFP/PSL

PSL 7: The Peshawar Zalmi have stated that partial replacements Saqib Mahmood and Liam Livingstone would join the team in the first week of February.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 begins on 27th January, and England will be in the West Indies for a five-match T20I series at the same time.

Until Mahmood and Livingstone join Wahab Riaz’s side, English leg-spinner Matt Parkinson and pacer Pat Brown will be part of the Zalmi squad.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have replaced injured Tom Abell with Ian Cockbain.

Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators have named England’s Dan Lawrence as their reserve extra choice, while Zalmi will have experienced Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan on their team.

For PSL 7, the PCB and PSL teams have called 15 backup players.

15 players have been called up by the franchise and the PSL as backups for the competition. If any player tests positive for Covid-19 during the competition, franchises can choose an immediate replacement from this pool of players.

From the beginning until the end of the competition, these will be part of the bio-bubble in Karachi and Lahore.

List of 15 players

Saud Shakeel, Omair bin Yousuf, Ammad Alam, Waqas Maqsood, Arish Khan, Amad Butt, Aamer Jamal, Imam ul Haq, Nasir Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Zahid Mahmood, Umer Siddiq, Bismillah Khan and Abrar Ahmed.

Read More

4 hours ago
Captaincy will not create pressure: Shaheen Shah Afridi

The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore...
6 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top...
6 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
7 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
16 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
10 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
18 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
husband
18 mins ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600