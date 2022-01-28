Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 08:08 pm

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi is always ‘nail-biting’, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed. © YouTube

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi is always a ‘nail-biting’ encounter in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi.

“The matches between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have always been the most intense clashes of the Pakistan Super League (PSL),” Sarfaraz Ahmed said in a video released before their match against Peshawar Zalmi.

“Three to four matches against Peshawar Zalmi were nail-biters, and the result of the match was decided on the last ball,” he added.

The 34-year-old also stated that the intensity of the Gladiators-Zalmi encounter is difficult for players and spectators to take in during the PSL Classico.

“We will try to start our PSL with the right combination in the first match and carry on that combination,” he concluded.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the secong match of the HBL PSL 2022.

