Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi says, ‘I want to improve by handling more pressure’

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the new captain of the Lahore Qalandars, wants to improve his international cricket by bearing more pressure in the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi. © PCB YouTube

Shaheen claimed in an interview that Shahid Afridi cautioned him not to take on the captaincy job at such an early age.

“Yes, I did ask Lala and asked him about his verdict. He did advise me that I am perhaps too young for such a huge responsibility but I want to improve my international cricket by being able to handle more and more pressure. Although the captaincy has a lot of added pressure but I will try to handle things in a mature manner,” Shaheen Afridi said.

Shaheen is excited for the new season and hopes to lead Qalandars to their first PSL title.

“I am feeling extremely good and I am honoured to be leading a fantastic PSL franchise. For me, this is a new opportunity and I have the support of experienced players around me and I will be learning on the job as well,” he said.

The 21-year-old is also ecstatic to be surrounded by seasoned players such as Mohammad Hafeez.

“I was the vice-captain last time around and I learned a lot but being the captain, I will look towards others for support to ensure that this franchise moves in the right direction under my leadership.

“I was not sure whether the franchise will take a chance on me as captain because I am still young but the management has backed me and I will do my best to repay the trust they have showed in me,” he added.

