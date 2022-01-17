PSL: Six highest totals in Pakistan Super League history

Since the start of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) main event in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen teams set some massive totals in the league.

Since the start of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) main event in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen teams set some massive totals in the league.

The six highest totals scored by teams in PSL history are examined.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United, the two-time PSL champions, are at the top of our list. In June 2021, in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United piled up a massive 247 points over Peshawar Zalmi.

Usman Khawaja, a Pakistani-born Australian left-handed hitter, hit an undefeated 56-ball 105 and remained unbeaten to assist the United put up a large total. To lead the United to 247 runs, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, and Brandon King each scored 40 or more runs.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United is ranked second on the list as well. In March 2019, at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, United scored 238 runs against Lahore Qalandars.

Cameron Delport of South Africa hit a 60-ball 117 to help the United set a large score of 232. Asif Ali and Chadwick Walton, both power hitters, scored 55 and 48 runs, respectively.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi, the 2017 edition’s champions, are third on the rankings with 232 points. In June 2021, Zalmi accomplished the accomplishment while chasing Islamabad United’s 247 (stated above).

Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik of Zalmi led the massive chase with 58 and 68 runs, respectively. Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, and Umaid Asif all hit 20 runs or more, but United held on to their 247-run target, limiting Zalmi to 232.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi are ranked fourth on the list as well. In March 2019, at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Zalmi scored 214 runs against Islamabad United.

Zalmi’s batting lineup put forth a strong showing all around. Kamran Akmal and Imam-ul-Haq, the opening pair, scored 74 and 58 runs, respectively, to help Zalmi reach the large total. Kieran Pollard and Darren Sammy both had 30-run games.

Lahore Qalandars

The Lahore Qalandars are ranked fifth. In March 2020, the Qalandars defeated the Quetta Gladiators by a score of 209 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Qalandars set up a high total with a 93-run wicket-keeper batsman who hit 93 runs in just 63 balls. Aside from Dunk’s outstanding effort, Samit Patel struck 71 runs in 40 balls to lead Qalandars to a 209-run total.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans, the champions of the sixth season of the PSL, are ranked sixth. In the final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in June 2021, the Sultans led by Muhammad Rizwan scored 206 runs against Peshwar Zalmi.

Sohaib Maqsood, a middle-order batsman, struck an unbroken 68 runs in 35 balls to assist his team set a massive target of 206 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, Sultan’s opening combination, scored 30 and 37 runs, respectively. Rilee Rossouw, a South African batter, also joined the party and struck a half-century.