PSL: Who has played most matches in history of Pakistan Super League?

Since the inaugural season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016, Peshawar Zalmi's top batter and wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has played the most PSL matches of any player in the league's history.

Kamran has only played for one team from 2016 to 2021, appearing in a total of 69 games. In those games, he has 1,820 runs at a 27.57 average and three centuries.

Wahab Riaz, the skipper and pacer for Zalmi, is the second-most-played player in the PSL, with 67 games. In terms of his stats, the left-arm bowler has taken 94 wickets in his career.

Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, is the third player, having worn the shirt 62 times. Sarfraz has also led his squad to a PSL title and scored 1,189 runs this season.

Both Quetta’s all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and Zalmi’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik have played 61 games each, putting them in fourth place. Nawaz has 55 wickets and 541 runs in 61 matches, while Malik has 1,481 runs and 55 wickets.