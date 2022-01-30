Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

Controversial LG Act: PSP chief Mustafa Kamal announces sit-in outside CM House

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal

 

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal on Sunday announced a sit-in outside Sindh Chief Minister (CM) House against the controversial local government (LG) Act.

He led a rally, which culminated at the Sindh Chief Minister House, where he decided to convert the rally into a sit-in.

Kamal said they would not end the sit-in until the Sindh Chief Minister would not listen to them.

He said that the Karachiites had stood against the controversial and black law of the Sindh Government.

Kamal maintained that the PPP has adopted a discriminatory attitude against Karachi and was depriving the metropolis and its inhabitants of their constitutional rights.

He demanded the provincial government to transfer the power to grass root level so that the problems of the masses could be resolved.

He further said that all powers of Karachi mayor had been snatched and made him powerless and dependent to the provincial government.

 

