Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:41 pm

PTI govt defeats opposition at every front, says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the opposition parties all over the country lack serious leadership hence they face defeats at every front against the federal government.

“I congratulate the entire nation for the bill passed today. The bill has given the State Bank of Pakistan required independence. Its board will take Pakistan ahead,” he said. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his visit to Lahore will oversee the developmental residential projects.

Read more: Senate approves SBP amendment bill amid ruckus

“Whenever the courts have gone into the policy mandated for executive it has created issues for the country like in Reko Diq case. The Punjab government has filed its appeal against the Lahore High Court’s decision against RUDA,” he said.

The minister said that if the media doesn’t give attention to the opposition they won’t have any space left in the country. After a very long time, there have been no financial accusations against the prime minister of the country.

We thank PPP and Yousuf Raza Gilani for their indirect support to the government by not voting against the SBP bill, he said.

The information minister said that the government in cooperation with the United Kingdom will bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country, and put him back in the Kot Lakhpat Jail. “We have prepared new restrooms for him there,” he added.

