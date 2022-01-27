Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government of PTI has no personal and political agenda, adding that it is striving hard for development and prosperity of people for which the Federal and Punjab government are working together.

He said this while inaugurating filtration plants donated by social worker Jalaluddin Rumi at the Telemedicine Center, Hepatitis Center, Government Commerce College, Nishtar Medical Complex and at the Bahawalpur Circuit House.

He further said that the main issue is the provision of basic health facilities for which the present government has also issued a Health cards.

He said that the way medical universities of Punjab have been working on the front line during COVID-19 is laudable.

Governor Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about the rule of law and strengthening of institutions in the country from day one.

He added: “I would also like to say to all the political parties to keep national interest supreme rather than personal and political and all need to work together to save the country from problems like corruption.”

Governor Sarwar maintained that more than 1200 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are being inaugurated in the whole Punjab and these projects are being implemented.

He said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and NGOs will collectively provide clean drinking water to 15 million people of Punjab, adding that special plans are also being intensified for the provision of clean water for South Punjab.

The governor said that local body elections of Punjab are starting from May. After these elections not only the problems of the people will be solved at the grass root level but also democracy will be further strengthened in Pakistan, he added.

The Punjab governor also presented awards to the doctors for showing outstanding performance and assured them to take all necessary steps to solve the problems of the university.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Akhtar Malik and Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi and Vice Chancellor, Nishtar Medical University, Rana Muhammad Altaf and others were also present on this occasion.

He also offered Fateha and condolences on the death of the mother of MNA Amir Dogar of Tahreek-e-Insaf at his residence.