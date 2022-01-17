Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

17th Jan, 2022. 08:00 pm

PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Punjab Governor Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar distributed protection kits to doctors in Multan

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the democratic system is in place in Pakistan, Pandora box regarding the presidential system should not be opened. There is complete democracy in PTI and decisions are made in consultation with all-party office bearers. There is no truth regarding the deal or any “Dheel”. The PTI govt will complete its constitutional term and elections in the country will be held on time.

He was addressing the ICMA convocation and later talking to the media at a local hotel on Monday while National Council President Zia Mustafa Awan and others were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor Sarwar while talking to media said that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges including economic and inflation which the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking all possible steps to address. Prime Minister Imran Khan knows all the facts and that is why he is ensuring all measures to rid the people of all problems, including inflation. In response to a question,

Governor Sarwar said that all political and religious parties and people across Pakistan fully support the democratic system and democracy in the country is getting stronger with each passing day. Under such circumstances, a new Pandora box regarding the presidential system should not be opened. It is the responsibility of all political and religious parties to play their role in strengthening the rule of law and democracy in Pakistan. The more democracy there is in Pakistan, the stronger Pakistan will be.

Replying to a question regarding the deal with PML-N or any kind of Dheel, Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear policy that the rule of law will be ensured in any case. Everyone should understand that the Deal or Dheel are only and only assumptions. Reality has nothing to do with these things.

Sarwar concluded that today’s function is a matter of pride and honor for the students, as well as parents and I, would like to congratulate all the degree holders and wish them all the best. Wherever you go, you must do your work with honesty and good intentions, Inshallah, you will be successful.

Read More

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Oman discuss advancement of bilateral naval cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen al...
5 hours ago
Political fraternity mourns demise of veteran actor Rasheed Naz

ISLAMABAD: Several political leaders took to Twitter on Monday to mourn the...
5 hours ago
PM Khan appreciates Russian President Putin for his stance on freedom of expression

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday called the Russian President Vladimir...
6 hours ago
Gwadar’s ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ announces to hold protests again

GWADAR: ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ (give right movement) of Gwadar led by Maulana...
7 hours ago
Pakistan records highest number of Covid cases in five months

ISLAMABAD: Continuing with the alarming rise, Pakistan reported 4,340 new Covid-19 cases...
8 hours ago
Govt wants talk with political parties for reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches
9 seconds ago
US calls on N.Korea to ‘cease’ its ‘unlawful’ missile launches

WASHINGTON, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - The United States called on North Korea...
Beijing airports expect 6.58 mln passengers over the Spring Festival season
5 mins ago
Beijing airports expect 6.58 mln passengers over the Spring Festival season

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The two major airports in Beijing will...
National Stadium in Karachi
5 mins ago
PSL 7: PCB directed pitch curators to prepare high-scoring pitches for PSL 2022

PSL 7: For Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, the Pakistan...
Iphone 13 Price in Pakistan
11 mins ago
Iphone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Iphone 13 Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600