PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Punjab Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the democratic system is in place in Pakistan, Pandora box regarding the presidential system should not be opened. There is complete democracy in PTI and decisions are made in consultation with all-party office bearers. There is no truth regarding the deal or any “Dheel”. The PTI govt will complete its constitutional term and elections in the country will be held on time.

He was addressing the ICMA convocation and later talking to the media at a local hotel on Monday while National Council President Zia Mustafa Awan and others were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor Sarwar while talking to media said that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges including economic and inflation which the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking all possible steps to address. Prime Minister Imran Khan knows all the facts and that is why he is ensuring all measures to rid the people of all problems, including inflation. In response to a question,

Governor Sarwar said that all political and religious parties and people across Pakistan fully support the democratic system and democracy in the country is getting stronger with each passing day. Under such circumstances, a new Pandora box regarding the presidential system should not be opened. It is the responsibility of all political and religious parties to play their role in strengthening the rule of law and democracy in Pakistan. The more democracy there is in Pakistan, the stronger Pakistan will be.

Replying to a question regarding the deal with PML-N or any kind of Dheel, Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear policy that the rule of law will be ensured in any case. Everyone should understand that the Deal or Dheel are only and only assumptions. Reality has nothing to do with these things.

Sarwar concluded that today’s function is a matter of pride and honor for the students, as well as parents and I, would like to congratulate all the degree holders and wish them all the best. Wherever you go, you must do your work with honesty and good intentions, Inshallah, you will be successful.