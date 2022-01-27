ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders have condemned torture on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers near Sindh Chief Minister House in Karachi.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday condemned “the hooliganism” of Sindh police against the peaceful MQM-P workers who were holding protest against the recently passed local government law by the provincial government.

At a time when an event like the Pakistan Super League was about to take place, there was no justification to such a violent incident, the minister said in a tweet.

The PTI leadership of Sindh chapter was closely monitoring the situation, he said and assured of his full support to the MQM.

ایم کیو ایم کے پر امن احتجاج پر سندہ حکومت کی غنڈہ گردی کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں، ایسے وقت میں جب PSL جیسا ایونٹ ہونے جا رہا ہے اس پر تشدد واقعے کا کوئ جواز نہیں تھا، PTI سندہ کی لیڈرشپ اس واقع کا بغور جائزہ لے رہی ہے اور ہماری تمام حمائیت ایم کیو ایم کے ساتھ ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 26, 2022

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said thrashing of women protestors was specially an extremely deplorable act. He said the exhibition of power by state against peaceful protestors was not a good thing.

Talking about torture on the MQM members in Karachi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said it was a condemnable act on the part of PPP’s Sindh government, which should be ashamed of it.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders themselves wanted to march everywhere, but they did not have any courage to tolerate their opponents, Dr Gill added.

آج کراچی میں ایم کیو ایم کے ممبران پر جس طرح سے تشدد کیا گیا وہ قابل مذمت ہی نہیں قابل شرم بھی ہے۔ پی پی پی خود ہر جگہ مارچ کرنا چاہتی ہے اور خود مخالفین کو برداشت کرنےکا حوصلہ تک نہیں۔ ہم اس کی بھرپور مزمت کرتے ہیں اور ایسے روئیے قابل شرم ہیں۔ پی پی حکومت کو شرم آنی چاہئے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 26, 2022

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said ‘Police Gardi’ over the crowd had exposed the dictatorial face of so-called democracy claimant of the PPP.

He said Bilawal and Zardari wanted to suppress people’s voice against ‘black law’ of local bodies by use of force which was not acceptable at any cost.

سندھ حکومت کا MQM کے پرامن احتجاج پر پولیس گردی کی مذمت کرتے ہے۔ نام نہاد جمہوریت کے دعوے دار پیپلزپارٹی کا آمرانہ چہرہ بے نقاب ہوگیا ہے۔

بلاول اور زرداری طاقت کے زور پر بلدیات کے کالے قانون کیخلاف آواز دبانا چاہتے ہے جو کسی صورت قابل قبول نہیں ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 26, 2022

بلاول ذرا داری کی ہدایت پر MQM کےصداقت حسین رکن سندھ اسمبلی کو بلدیات کے کالے قانون کیخلاف احتجاج کے دوران سندھ پولیس بیہمانہ تشدد کا نشانہ بناکر زخمی کردیا۔

بلاول زرداری کی سندھ حکومت ہوش کے ناخن لے اور آمرانہ رویہ پر معافی مانگے۔ pic.twitter.com/et22nX9V4T — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 26, 2022

An MQM worker, Aslam Bhai, allegedly succumbed to his wounds at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after being tortured by Sindh police officials.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said he was very sorry to hear about the loss. “May Allah Taa’ala bless his soul. However, I have checked with the JPMC, neither any person named Aslam Bhai was brought to the JPMC nor any such death has been reported there. MQM MPA Sadaqat and Tariq were brought to JPMC and discharged after treatment,” he tweeted.

Very sorry to hear about this loss. May Allah Taa’ala bless his soul. However i have checked with JPMC, neither any person named Aslam Bhai was brought to JPMC nor any such death has been reported at JPMC. MQM MPA Sadaqat & Tariq were brought to JPMC & discharged after treatment https://t.co/CRPQFnzFww — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) January 26, 2022

Murtaza Wahab said the MQM had taken permission to carry out rally from Shahra e Faisal to the Karachi Press Club, however they all of a sudden came towards the Red Zone near Sindh CM House.

He said the police tried to engage with them till the end and convince them that it was not appropriate to protest near the hotel where foreign players of the Pakistan Super League were staying.