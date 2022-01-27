Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 11:00 am

PTI leaders condemn baton charging at MQM-P workers near CM House

The PTI leadership of Sindh chapter was closely monitoring the situation. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders have condemned torture on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers near Sindh Chief Minister House in Karachi.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday condemned “the hooliganism” of Sindh police against the peaceful MQM-P workers who were holding protest against the recently passed local government law by the provincial government.

At a time when an event like the Pakistan Super League was about to take place, there was no justification to such a violent incident, the minister said in a tweet.

Read more: MQM-P to observe black day tomorrow, demands resignation of Sindh CM

The PTI leadership of Sindh chapter was closely monitoring the situation, he said and assured of his full support to the MQM.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said thrashing of women protestors was specially an extremely deplorable act. He said the exhibition of power by state against peaceful protestors was not a good thing.

Talking about torture on the MQM members in Karachi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said it was a condemnable act on the part of PPP’s Sindh government, which should be ashamed of it.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders themselves wanted to march everywhere, but they did not have any courage to tolerate their opponents, Dr Gill added.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said ‘Police Gardi’ over the crowd had exposed the dictatorial face of so-called democracy claimant of the PPP.

He said Bilawal and Zardari wanted to suppress people’s voice against ‘black law’ of local bodies by use of force which was not acceptable at any cost.

An MQM worker, Aslam Bhai, allegedly succumbed to his wounds at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after being tortured by Sindh police officials.

Read more: PM Imran briefed on ongoing talks, projects ahead of his China visit

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said he was very sorry to hear about the loss. “May Allah Taa’ala bless his soul. However, I have checked with the JPMC, neither any person named Aslam Bhai was brought to the JPMC nor any such death has been reported there. MQM MPA Sadaqat and Tariq were brought to JPMC and discharged after treatment,” he tweeted.

Murtaza Wahab said the MQM had taken permission to carry out rally from Shahra e Faisal to the Karachi Press Club, however they all of a sudden came towards the Red Zone near Sindh CM House.

He said the police tried to engage with them till the end and convince them that it was not appropriate to protest near the hotel where foreign players of the Pakistan Super League were staying.

