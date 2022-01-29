Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

29th Jan, 2022. 07:33 pm

PTI will win local body elections, claims Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Image: File

LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hosted breakfast in honour of more than 2,000 party workers of South Punjab; Provincial Ministers, Members Punjab Assembly, Party Lawyers, Women, Youth participated in a large number. Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Imran Khan would complete the last day of his constitutional term as Prime Minister, and elections would not be held in the country before 2023.

According to the details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hosted a breakfast in honour of the workers of the Multan division of South Punjab. Provincial Minister energy Dr Akthar Malik, Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi, MNA Qasim Noon, MPA Javed Akthar Ansari, PTI Lawyers, Women Wing, Youth, ISF, other Wing and more than two thousand workers also participated and thanked the Punjab Governor for hosting the breakfast in honour of the workers.

Governor Sarwar, while addressing on the occasion, said that the PTI workers were the greatest strength and even today no one could hold a jalsa bigger than PTI.

He further emphasized the party workers unite and support the PTI candidates in the local body elections, adding that when everyone would contest the election with this spirit, PTI will definitely win. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly stated that party tickets in Punjab local body elections would be given purely on merit.

Sarwar said that the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has always pursued a principled, and ideological policy, adding that he believed in the rule of law and constitution in the country, and his mission is equal development in the whole country.

He went on to say that the steps taken by the present government to provide facilities like health and education to the people are unprecedented.

“Projects such as the Health Card and the Ehsas Program are also a testament to the government’s public friendliness,” he maintained.

Governor Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been given the mandate of government by the people for five years.

He added that Imran Khan as PM and PTI as the government would complete its constitutional term, and the general elections would be held on time.

Sarwar said that the economic and public development initiatives of the government were being acknowledged the world over.
Adding that The World Economic Forum, while acknowledging Pakistan’s initiatives, had said that the Government of Pakistan had played a leading role in poverty alleviation, universal healthcare, environmental protection, improvement of human resources and curbing corruption, he added. In terms of short and long term policy making, Pakistan’s score has increased significantly.

Provincial Ministers Dr Akhtar Malik and Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi said that Tehreek-e-Insaf stands with its workers and party workers would be awarded tickets in the local body elections and all decisions regarding local body elections will be taken in consultation with the workers.

