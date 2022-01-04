PTI working on strategy to win LG elections in Punjab, claims Shafqat Mahmood
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood claims Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has evolved a strategy to reorganise the party in Punjab to win the forthcoming local government (LG) elections.
Read more: Body of parliamentary parties formed to create consensus on LG bill, Pervaiz tells Shafqat
In an interview with a private news television (TV) channel, the minister said the reorganisation of party workers in other parts of the country will help clinch the next general elections.
Commenting on the mini-budget, he claimed all coalition partners are supporting the initiatives being taken by the PTI-led government for the welfare of the common man.
Read more: PTI announces new organisational structure after hiccup in KP LB polls
A week earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved all sub-organisations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its parliamentarian boards after dissatisfaction over performance in the first phase of LG elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Read More
Khursheed Shah predicts political wipeout of PTI in second round of LB elections
SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader Khurshid Shah on Tuesday foreshadowed...
SC tells Punjab IG to improve police monitoring system
LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the Punjab Police Inspector...
Scrutiny committee formed to probe funding of PPP, PML-N: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said...
PFA seals food unit on account of adulteration
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed a food unit...
PML-N leaders should be investigated, tried before TV cameras: Shahid Abbasi
ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid...