PTI working on strategy to win LG elections in Punjab, claims Shafqat Mahmood

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 02:41 pm
Today, Education Ministers Will Meet To Discuss The Covid-19 Situation

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. Image: File

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood claims Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has evolved a strategy to reorganise the party in Punjab to win the forthcoming local government (LG) elections.

In an interview with a private news television (TV) channel, the minister said the reorganisation of party workers in other parts of the country will help clinch the next general elections.

Commenting on the mini-budget, he claimed all coalition partners are supporting the initiatives being taken by the PTI-led government for the welfare of the common man.

A week earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved all sub-organisations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its parliamentarian boards after dissatisfaction over performance in the first phase of LG elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

