Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 02:09 pm

Punjab chief secretary directs timely utilisation of funds

punjab chief secretary

Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Ali Afzal has directed all departments to ensure timely and transparent utilisation of allocated funds, and devising a mechanism to streamline the process of release of funds.

While chairing a meeting to review the mid-year progress of Annual Development Program (ADP) at the Planning and Development Department, Afzal said that the administrative secretary of the relevant department would be held accountable for delay in completion of development projects.

He said that public interest should be taken into consideration while preparing uplift schemes, directing the departments to cooperate for the acquisition of government land for schools, hospitals, and other welfare schemes.

He also directed immediate issuance of pending work orders, saying that all the administrative secretaries should regularly review the development schemes of their respective departments.

Planning and Development Department chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal briefed the meeting about the allocations, releases, and utilisation of funds. The administrative secretaries of all the departments attended the meeting while the additional chief secretary and secretaries of South Punjab participated through video link.

Meanwhile, the CS presided over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the civil secretariat to review prices of essential commodities including flour, sugar, availability of fertilisers, and measures against smuggling, directing the officers to continue monitoring fertilisers supply and stocks through the online portal.

He said that crackdown against those involved in hoarding of fertilisers and profiteering should be continued, directing the deputy commissioners of bordering districts to keep a close watch on the smuggling of wheat.

He directed the officers to show no leniency to those fleecing consumers by creating artificial price-hikes, and to take steps to minimise the differential between wholesale and retail prices of vegetables, and to expedite the process of registration of grocery stores under the Ehsas Ration Programme.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing on price control measures, informing that action was being taken against hoarders and profiteers in districts. So far at check-posts in DG Khan, the authorities have seized 23 vehicles illegally transporting fertilisers out of the province.

Read More

42 mins ago
UK regulator fines Mastercard, others for prepaid cards cartel

LONDON: Britain’s payments regulator on Tuesday fined five payments companies including Mastercard...
56 mins ago
UK jobs picture robust as Omicron struck

LONDON: Britain’s unemployment rate dropped and payrolls recovered further at the end...
2 hours ago
Crude hits 7-year high on recovery hope but equity rally runs out

HONG KONG: Crude oil hit a more than seven-year high on Tuesday...
3 hours ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 18, 2022

PSX announces Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund launch KARACHI: The Pakistan...
8 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.840 and...
9 hours ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates - 18th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR TO PKR was Rs200.740 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

rupee
10 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
14 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
21 mins ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
22 mins ago
Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600