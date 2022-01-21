Punjab health minister rejects doubts over transparency of Nawaz’s test reports

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ruled out the possibilities of manipulation of clinical test reports of PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif during his treatment at Services Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said there was no possibility of manipulation of reports as the entire system was transparent and closely monitored by thorough professionals. At the time of his departure for London, the ex-PM was seriously ill, she added.

“Former PM was shifted to the Services Hospital in critical condition. He was a dengue patient with multiple co-morbidities like cardiac, diabetes and high blood pressure.”

The minister said a dengue patient can recover even if his/her platelets count goes down as low as 2000. “Nawaz didn’t bleed even when his platelets count was critically low. There was only a mild bleeding from his gums.”

The minister said even PM Imran Khan was quite satisfied with the authenticity of medical reports when briefing was given to him about Sharif’s health.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the medical board advised some immediate interventions including the cardiac one for saving the life of Nawaz Sharif.

“Mian Sb insisted on getting treatment from a London based doctor who previously treated him. After the court permission, we allowed him to proceed abroad on humanitarian grounds.

Referring to possible causes of low platelets count of the ex-PM, she said that it was due to dengue and other co-morbidities.

“Dr Tahir Shamsi had diagnosed an autoimmune problem due to which his platelets drop automatically. As new cells were not produced, his platelets dropped to 2000. Mian Sb started showing improvement after getting the treatment for autoimmune disease. He was discharged from the Services Hospital on improvement of health condition. His platelet count was 60,000 to 70,000 when he left for London”, the minister said, adding that the ex-PM should return back and serve the remaining jail term as his health condition was stable.

“Ex-PM has so far not received any treatment or intervention in London. It shows he is perfectly fine and stable. He should return back to complete his remaining jail term. Shahbaz Sharif should bring his elder brother back as per the commitment with the court. He is an absconder and should come back immediately,” she said.

The minister said that she was not aware of the findings of a medical board formed on the direction of the federal government for evaluating recent reports of the ex-PM.

“I am not aware of the contents of the medical board report. The board has sealed the report and sent it directly to the federal government”, Dr Yasmin Rashid concluded.