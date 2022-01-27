Punjab to Relax Government Job Age Requirements

The Punjab Civil Servants Recruitment (Relaxation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1976, have been relaxed by the Punjab Government to extend the upper age limit for applicants to government posts by two years.

Only Jobs posted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and other public agencies between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, are eligible for the one-time age-relaxed application process.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in these rules or anything contrary contained in any rules applicable to any post or service, two years general age relaxation, in addition to age relaxation admissible under these rules or any other rules, shall be admissible in respect of all the posts including those to be filled through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Combined Competitive Examinations,” read a notification from the provincial government.

Advertisement

The police department, on the other hand, is exempt.

The PPSC Chairman’s summary was used to make the decision on the age relaxation. Candidates have lost a year because of the epidemic, according to the commission’s report. Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Chief Minister, approved the summary after recommending a two-year age relaxation for the nominees.

In the end, all legal requirements were met and the amendment was enacted.