Quinton De Kock stumps Venkatesh Iyer down the leg side with quick hands, watch

Quinton De Kock, the South African wicketkeeper, demonstrated his exceptional keeping skills once again, dismissing Venkatesh Iyer in a carbon copy of Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the first ODI.

With about ten overs remaining, Iyer appeared to be at ease at the crease, keen on rotating the strike. India had lost half of their side. He was accompanied by Shardul Thakur, and the two kept the scoreboard ticking.

Temba Bavuma, on the other hand, drew Andile Phehlukwayo into the attack, and he promptly dismissed Iyer. De Kock, on the other hand, deserves recognition.

Iyer attempted to flick a delivery from Phehlukwayo down the leg side. De Kock quickly gathered the ball and dislodged the bails after he failed to make contact.

He didn’t appear to be particularly confident at first, and neither did the South African fielders. Replays, on the other hand, showed that Iyer’s foot was briefly in the air, and de Kock removed the bails just in time to stump him.

India’s middle-order difficulties continued with Iyer’s dismissal, as they have lost their way since KL Rahul holed out during the drinks break. The only thing that kept the Indian squad afloat was Rishabh Pant’s bold 85-run knock.