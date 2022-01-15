R Madhavan reveals his admiration for Hrithik Roshan

Actor R Madhavan has huge admiration for one of his colleagues and he is none other than Hrithik Roshan, B-Town’s greek god.

Madhavan, while chatting with Hindustan Times, revealed that he wants to do films as Roshan has done in the past.

The actor who has made waves with his brilliant acting in Decoupled, a Netflix’s series, opened up about his admiration for the Kaho Na Pyar Ha actor.

He also unveiled the reasons behind his love and maintained that Hrithik is capable of doing phenomenal action and the way he has maintained himself is remarkable.

“We both started off at the same time. He looks like a Greek god even now and does phenomenal action. But merely desiring it won’t help me. I need to be fit like him, to be able to star opposite Katrina Kaif, he added.

While discussing his choices, the Rehna Hai Teray Dil Mein star revealed that he focuses on the story and the character in a project that stands out.

While, a few days back when Hrithik was celebrating his birthday and revealed his look of Vedha, Madhavan was quick to laud his colleague whom he admires a lot.