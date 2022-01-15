Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:39 pm

R Madhavan reveals his admiration for Hrithik Roshan

Actor R Madhavan has huge admiration for one of his colleagues and he is none other than Hrithik Roshan, B-Town’s greek god.

Madhavan, while chatting with Hindustan Times, revealed that he wants to do films as Roshan has done in the past.

Madhavan’s look from Decoupled.

Read more: R Madhavan flies alone on an empty flight video goes viral

The actor who has made waves with his brilliant acting in Decoupled, a Netflix’s series, opened up about his admiration for the Kaho Na Pyar Ha actor.

Hrithik Roshan

He also unveiled the reasons behind his love and maintained that Hrithik is capable of doing phenomenal action and the way he has maintained himself is remarkable.

“We both started off at the same time. He looks like a Greek god even now and does phenomenal action. But merely desiring it won’t help me. I need to be fit like him, to be able to star opposite Katrina Kaif, he added.

While discussing his choices, the Rehna Hai Teray Dil Mein star revealed that he focuses on the story and the character in a project that stands out.

Read more: Dia Mirza, R. Madhavan to reunite for “Rehna hai tere dil me” again

While, a few days back when Hrithik was celebrating his birthday and revealed his look of Vedha, Madhavan was quick to laud his colleague whom he admires a lot.

Read More

2 hours ago
Celebrities put on their dancing shoes for Minna's post Nikkah celebration

Minna Tariq's post-Nikkah celebration became a spectacular evening when the showbiz stars...
2 hours ago
Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday today

Actress Ayeza Khan is a year older now and celebrating her 31st...
14 hours ago
BOL House Episode 5 Premiered on BOL Entertainment – WATCH NOW

BOL House Episode 5 Premiered on BOL Entertainment on Friday 14th January on...
14 hours ago
10 time Aima Baig Raised the Oomp quotient with SIZZLING PHOTOS

Aima Baig, a gorgeous Pakistani actress, is nothing short of a vision...
14 hours ago
Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal warmly greet each other before their performance in Coke Studio Song "Tu Jhoom"

Coke Studio 14, the most anticipated music show of the year, premiered...
14 hours ago
Throwback - Jacqueline Fernandez's Sizzling photos prove why she's Bollywood's hottest ladies ever

Jacqueline Fernandez has left fans gasping for breath! Since her Bollywood debut...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

KWD TO PKR
2 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 15th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
4 mins ago
Jannat Mirza handles fan’s criticism like a pro

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, recently made headlines for her brilliant retaliation...
Turkish lira to PKR
6 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
China’s economy
11 mins ago
China’s economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom

BEIJING: China’s economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600