Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 10:07 pm

Rain, snowfall forecast for hilly areas from Tuesday till Thursday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall for the hilly areas from Tuesday till Thursday and advised all the authorities concerned to remain vigilant.

A weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

Read more: 21 people died as government calls Pakistan Army to rescue tourists

Rain with snowfall is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram,

Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Tuesday to Thursday (morning). Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday night to Thursday.

Read more: Seven die, over 25 get injured in rain-related incidents

About the possible impacts of the rain, the PMD indicated that rain will be beneficial for the wheat crops in Barani areas. Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are also possible on Tuesday or Wednesday. The prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside.

 

