Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 11:26 am

Raveena Tandon discloses her reason of keeping adoption in a veil

Actress Raveena Tandon recently celebrated wedding anniversary of her adopted daughter Chaya and revealed the reason why she kept her adoption secret for many years.

Read more: Raveena Tandon reveals the conditions she set before her marriage

While talking in an interview, Tandon maintained that she adopted the girls when she was just 21 and back then the yellow journalism was at its peak.

“In those days, a scandal could be created out of anything. When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, ‘Who are these girls?’ And I would start telling them this is how it is.”

She maintained that she kept the girls out of spotlight to avoid nasty speculations.

“You were so scared that even if you say something, what will these people make it out to be?”, she revealed further about the media those days.

The Andaaz Apna Apna star is a dotting mother to 4 kids, two of them are adopted girls.

Read more: Madhuri and Raveena Tandon shower love On Juhi Chawla’s 53rd birthday

Both the adopted girls are now married and Raveena keeps on sharing their bits on Instagram.

