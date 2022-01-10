Realme 9i is official with big battery, Snapdragon 680

Realme 9i Launch Timeline

In Vietnam, the Realme 9i has just made its official debut. The phone is available in two colours – Blue and Black – in a single 6/128GB version for VND 6,490,000 ($290/INR 21,200). You may add an additional 5GB to the RAM by deducting it from the built-in storage, and you can increase the 128GB of memory with a microSD card.

The Realme 9i features a 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with refresh rates ranging from 30Hz to 90Hz.

On the back, there’s a 16MP selfie camera as well as a triple camera with a 50MP f/1.8 wide sensor and two 2MP sensors, one macro and the other black and white.

The 5,000mAh battery can be charged @ 33W. Realme UI 2.0 is installed on the Realme 9i, which is based on Android 11.

Realme 9i Specifications (Anticipatd)

Aside from that, Realme has been tight-lipped on the Realme 9i’s launch details. However, according to some previous reports, the phone will have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. It’s also more likely to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM and storage configuration will be determined by the available space.

In addition, the phone has a quad-camera configuration on the back. In addition to depth sensing, this rear-mounted digicam array has a 64MP primary digicam, an 8MP ultrawide digicam, and two 2MP sensors for macro photos. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Apart from that, the phone will most likely include a 5000 mAh battery with quick charging support of 18W or 33W.

More information regarding the Realme 9i smartphone is more likely to leak ahead of its official launch. It’s still unknown whether Realme is planning to release the smartphone in January or if the launch date will be pushed back much more.