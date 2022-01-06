Redmi K50 launch timeline, key details, Specifications

The launch date for the Redmi K50 series has been confirmed. The Xiaomi sub-brand will remove the covers from the Redmi K50 series in February. The Weibo post confirming the launch date also highlighted some of the game’s important features.

Redmi launched the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ smartphones in China in February 2021. As a result, it appears that many K50 variants will be released next month. The Dimensity 9000 chipset was announced by Redmi last month for the K50 range. Today, the company revealed some details regarding one of the K50 devices codenamed ‘DreamPhone.’

To begin with, the Snapdragon 8 series chipset will be used in the K50 device. It will have a big surface area dual VC liquid-cooled heat dissipation unit. The device would be powered by a 4,700mAh battery, according to the manufacturer. It will come with 120W quick charging capability. It will only take 17 minutes to fully charge, according to the manufacturer.

The TENAA and 3C certification platforms in China recently authorised a Redmi smartphone with the model number 21121210C. The phone’s specifications have yet to show on TENAA, however its 3C listing indicates that it will come with a 120W quick charger.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be the name of the 21121210C device, according to Digital Chat Station. The K50, like the Xiaomi 12 series, is expected to ship with MIUI 13 based Android 12 preloaded. It could have a 120Hz or 144Hz OLED display, as well as 108-megapixel or 64-megapixel quad cameras.