Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is Launching in Pakistan | Price and Specifications

After months of anticipation, the Redmi Note 11 series has finally arrived on the global market. All three Redmi Note 11 models, the Note 11S and the Pro, have 5G versions available as well.

Only the colours and chipsets differ between the global model and the Chinese variations. You’ll be able to choose between black and white as well as a unique Aquatic Blue colour choice for the Pakistani Redmi Note 11.

Helio G96 replaces the Dimensity 920 in the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, while the Snapdragon 695 is used in the 5G version. Both of these CPUs are equal in performance to the Snapdragon 750G. There will be three different memory sizes available: 6 GB/64 GB, 6 GB/128 GB, and 8GB/128 GB.

In other respects, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is identical to the Chinese version. The display has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and runs at a refresh rate of 120 Hz on an AMOLED panel. There will also be an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera attached to the primary camera. Xiaomi’s latest significant update to its custom Android skin, MIUI 13, will be preinstalled on all Note 11 devices out of the box.

There will be no changes to the 5,000 mAh battery, and a 67W fast charging brick will be included in the box as standard equipment.

Priced at about Rs. 53,000, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will go on sale for about $300. The 5G model will cost $329, or Rs. 58,000, when it goes on sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications (Global)