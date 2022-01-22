Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Roman AhmedWeb Editor

22nd Jan, 2022. 11:02 pm

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies at 26

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26, claimed The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” said King in a statement. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

However, the cause of death was not delivered, but according to People, Ian died by suicide.

King had Ian with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. Ian was an artist and DJ.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress was close with her son, she revealed on The View in a 2017 interview that the mother-son duo got matching tattoos.

We were taking Kabbalah classes,” King said at the time. “He said, let’s choose three [designs] each and not tell each other which ones they are and whichever one is matching, that’s the one we’re going to get tattooed — and we both chose unconditional love.”

Previously, King posted Ian’s new track, “Green Eyes,” on Instagram and asked her followers to support Ian’s new track.

Ian also paid tribute to King on her 50th birthday last year, writing on Instagram: “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.”

