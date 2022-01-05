Release of Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan postponed

The Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan’s release has been postponed, as announced by the star herself on her Instagram.

Padukone took to her social media and wrote, “A little birthday present for all the love u have showered on us…. Gehraiyaan on Prime releasing February 11″

The Om Shanti Om actress shared a few posters of the project too along with the post.

The post remains a treat for her fans who were eagerly waiting for the final release date.

The film was initially supposed to be released on January 25, 2022.

The film has Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles apart from Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya as the lead.

Earlier, Deepika was quite busy in projecting her movie 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.