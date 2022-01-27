Report claims MQM-P leaders broke promise, diverted rally to CM House

Mayhem broke out outside the CM House in Karachi after the police launched baton-charge and used tear-gas on the participants of sit-in who were protesting against the controversial local government (LG) law. Image: File/Bol News

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) changed the route of its rally and did not culminate it at Karachi Press Club (KPC) as promised, a report submitted with Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah by Karachi administration claimed on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, mayhem broke out outside the CM House after the police launched baton-charge and used tear-gas on the participants of sit-in who were protesting against the controversial local government (LG) law.

Against the use of force on its workers resulting in one death and several injuries, the MQM-P is observing a ‘black day’ today.

According to the copy of the report available with Bol News, the MQM-P leaders had assured the police officials that the rally would culminate at KPC. However, the protesters diverted towards CM House at 4:45pm.

The report added that heavy contingents of the police were deployed to stop the demonstrators headed towards the CM House who were between 1,500 and 2,000 in strength. It also said that the DIG, DSP, and deputy commissioner (DC) held talks with the protesters but to avail. The Karachi administration also inquired the MQM-P leaders about why they diverted the route of the rally.

The report said that the party’s leaders also refused to clear the way for the teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL) who were staying at a hotel close to the CM House owing to which the practice session had to be cancelled. Upon refusal, the report said that the police launched baton-charge and shelling on the protesters and cleared the surroundings of the CM House around 6:15pm.

It added that the protesters also chanted slogans against the Sindh government and carried out wall-chalking.