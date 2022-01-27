Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 07:08 pm

Report claims MQM-P leaders broke promise, diverted rally to CM House

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 07:08 pm

Mayhem broke out outside the CM House in Karachi after the police launched baton-charge and used tear-gas on the participants of sit-in who were protesting against the controversial local government (LG) law. Image: File/Bol News

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) changed the route of its rally and did not culminate it at Karachi Press Club (KPC) as promised, a report submitted with Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah by Karachi administration claimed on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, mayhem broke out outside the CM House after the police launched baton-charge and used tear-gas on the participants of sit-in who were protesting against the controversial local government (LG) law.

Read more: PM Imran takes notice of Sindh police violence against MQM protest

Advertisement

Against the use of force on its workers resulting in one death and several injuries, the MQM-P is observing a ‘black day’ today.

According to the copy of the report available with Bol News, the MQM-P leaders had assured the police officials that the rally would culminate at KPC. However, the protesters diverted towards CM House at 4:45pm.

Read more: MQM-P to observe black day tomorrow, demands resignation of Sindh CM

The report added that heavy contingents of the police were deployed to stop the demonstrators headed towards the CM House who were between 1,500 and 2,000 in strength. It also said that the DIG, DSP, and deputy commissioner (DC) held talks with the protesters but to avail. The Karachi administration also inquired the MQM-P leaders about why they diverted the route of the rally.

The report said that the party’s leaders also refused to clear the way for the teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL) who were staying at a hotel close to the CM House owing to which the practice session had to be cancelled. Upon refusal, the report said that the police launched baton-charge and shelling on the protesters and cleared the surroundings of the CM House around 6:15pm.

It added that the protesters also chanted slogans against the Sindh government and carried out wall-chalking.

Read More

1 hour ago
Xiomara Castro becomes first woman president of Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 27, 2022 (AFP) - Leftist Xiomara Castro was sworn in Thursday...
1 hour ago
Covid, CAD and inflation to pose economic challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy continues to show healthy value-added creation, while its cyclical...
1 hour ago
First phase of Kamyab Pakistan Programme launched

ISLAMABAD: The first phase of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) has started receiving...
1 hour ago
PDWP approves Rs3.44 billion development projects

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of four...
1 hour ago
KSE-100 gains 127 points on lower T-bill yields

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed on a positive note on Thursday as...
1 hour ago
Minnie Mouse to get a makeover for Disneyland Anniversary

Minnie Mouse will wear Stella McCartney-designed pantsuit for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Toyota Corolla Cross
2 mins ago
New Prices Of Toyota Corolla Cross, Camry, Prius and Rush

The first automobile price spike of 2022 continues. Most businesses have revealed...
Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi
53 mins ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi | QG VS PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

The Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the second match...
Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra says, 'Get ready for sleepless nights'
1 hour ago
Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra says, ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their...
Load shedding in Karachi
1 hour ago
 Line losses, theft major causes of load shedding: official

LAHORE: The major cause of load shedding in the country is line...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement