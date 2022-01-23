Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
AFP News Agency

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Rescue operation launched to find quake survivors

Rescue operation

Herat – Rescue workers searched for survivors after an earthquake in a remote western region of Afghanistan killed dozens of people and damaged hundreds of houses, officials said on January 18.

A 5.3-magnitude shallow quake jolted the province of Badghis and wrecked houses, mostly in Qadis district — a rural area not easily accessible by road.

“The earthquake caused massive damage to houses, about 700 to 1,000 have been damaged,” Badghis provincial spokesman Baz Mohammad Sarwary said in a video message.

“There is the possibility that the casualties could increase.”

Images circulating on social media showed residents, including children, searching through the rubble of collapsed homes for belongings and essential items.

Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani said rescue workers were helping find survivors and transferring the wounded to local hospitals. A Taliban team was in the area assisting in the relief work.

Some of the victims, including women and children, died when the roofs of their houses collapsed, officials said.

The quake also inflicted damage on the residents of Muqr district but details, including casualties, were still unavailable.

The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, less than 100 kilometres from the Turkmenistan border, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A devastating drought has compounded the crisis, with earthquake-hit Qadis one of the worst affected areas.

