Residential building fire leaves 4 dead in northeast China

DALIAN – A fire that broke out Wednesday at a residential building in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian has left four people dead, local authorities said.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. at a family residence in the coastal city’s Ganjingzi District, and the fire was put out at 3:28 p.m., according to the district’s emergency management bureau.

Two people were killed in the fire, while the other two victims fell from the building. Further investigations into the cause of the incident are underway.

