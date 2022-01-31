Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:47 am

Resource allocation mechanism under PFC our core demand: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal addresses a rally outside Sindh Chief Minister House on Sunday. Image courtesy: YouTube

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party leader Chairperson Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that a resource allocation formula under the Provincial Finance Commission is the prime demand of his party before the Sindh government.

Kamal, heading a protest sit-in against the Sindh Local Bodies Act at the Fawwara Chowk, in his media talk, said that unfortunately billions of rupees sent by the federal government under the National Finance Commission (NFC) got stuck in the Sindh Chief Minister house rather than going to the districts.

“We want the Sindh government to make a system under the Provincial Finance Commission. We have made a draft that encapsulates a proper mechanism which sheds light on the provision of financial resources to the districts,” he said.

Kamal said that there exists a need to pass an amended financial bill from the provincial assemblies.

Read more: Controversial LG Act: Pak Sarzameen Party holds sit-in near Sindh CM House

“As like in the NFC where all chief ministers decide the resource allocation, the provincial finance commission should have members including all 23 elected mayors,” he said.  “The NFC formula should be applied on the PFC.”

Our presented draft policy document should be made law. This is our demand, he added.

Kamal, earlier, said they would not end the sit-in until the Sindh Chief Minister would not listen to them.

Earlier, the Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Friday announced to end its protest after 29 days, as the Sindh government agreed to accept its demands regarding amendments in the Sindh Local Government Act.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting between a delegation of the Sindh government led by Provincial Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and JI leadership including JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem and MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Dr Asim Hussain and Waqar Mehdi were also present on this occasion.

