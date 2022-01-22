Rohail Hyatt falls in love with Nirmala Maghani’s voice

The up and coming singer Nirmala Maghani caught the eyes of singer and musician Rohail Hayat amid Tu Jhoom controversy.

The musician took to his Twitter to praise the folk singer Nirmala.

Regardless of the controversial circumstances under which I got to hear @nirmalamaghni’s voice, I feel blessed to have heard it. What a lovely voice she has. There’s indeed a silver lining to every situation and I pray she becomes a rising star in our industry IA#NirmalaMaghani — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) January 20, 2022

Hyatt not only appreciated the emerging talent but also prayed for her to become a shining star of the industry.

A little sneak peek is that since Tu Jhoom song from Coke Studio season 14 hit the screens, Maghani has claimed that the song is actually a lifted one from one of her compositions.

The controversy took the internet by storm and garnered mixed reactions from music enthusiasts.

On the other hand, Xulfi, the brain behind Tu Jhoom rejected the claims of plagiarism.