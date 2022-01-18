Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 03:55 pm

Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

rupee

Image Courtesy : File

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing to a surge in the international oil prices.

The rupee ended at Rs176.18 to the dollar, as compared with the previous day’s closing of Rs175.92 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said that the market witnessed panic buying for dollars on reports of a sharp increase in global oil prices. The oil prices climbed up to $87.50 during Tuesday trade.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan is a net importer of petroleum products. The oil import bill of the country recorded an increase of 113.4 per cent to $10.18 billion during the first half (July – December) 2021/2022, as compared with $4.77 billion in the corresponding half of the last fiscal year.

The dealers said that the further rise in international oil prices would put pressure on exchange rates.

The rupee is already under immense pressure since the start of the current fiscal year due to large external payments. The rupee fell by Rs18.58 or 11.79 per cent from Rs157.54 to dollar on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs176.12.

The dollar recorded an all time high of Rs178.24 against the dollar on December 29, 2021. However, measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to restrict the transfer of export receipts within 120 days instead of 150 days helped the local unit to recover.

In the open market, buying and selling of dollars was recorded at Rs176.50/Rs177.80 at 3:10pm PST.

