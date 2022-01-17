Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 12:26 am

Russia-China ties “not directed against anyone,” says Russian FM

MOSCOW, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Russia-China ties are “not directed against anyone.”

“As for our relations with China, they are not dependent on a conjuncture and are developing irrespective of what our Western colleagues think about this,” Lavrov said at a press conference following his meeting with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman in Moscow.

During a press conference on Friday, Lavrov praised the “unique architecture of Russia-China ties,” as well as the joint efforts of both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation and solve international problems.”

He added that all aspects of bilateral ties and cooperation are expected to be discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China next month.

