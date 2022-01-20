Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

20th Jan, 2022. 03:01 pm

Russia’s only female cosmonaut to travel to space in September

Elena Serova

MOSCOW – Russia’s sole active female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, is due to travel to the International Space Station in September on a Soyuz rocket, the national space agency said Thursday.

Kikina, a 37-year-old engineer, will be only the fifth professional woman cosmonaut from Russia or the Soviet Union to fly to space.

Last year, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said “our beauty” Kikina would fly aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as part of a cross-flights deal between Roscosmos and NASA.

On Thursday, Roscosmos said that if the two countries finalise the deal, Kikina will fly to space with the Americans in August, while NASA’s Francisco Rubio will travel on a Soyuz.

But if the deal does not work out, she will travel to the ISS on a Soyuz rocket in September.

The last Russian woman to fly to space was Elena Serova, who spent 167 days aboard the ISS from September, 2014 to March, 2015.

Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space when she travelled into orbit on June 16, 1963.

Svetlana Savitskaya was the second woman in space, and the first woman to perform a spacewalk in July, 1984.

In October, Russia also sent to space an actress, Yulia Peresild, who spent 12 days on the ISS shooting scenes for a movie.

By comparison, more than 50 American women have travelled to space.

Roscosmos also said Thursday that three Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergei Korsakov will fly to the ISS in March.

“For the first time in the history of the ISS, the Soyuz crew will include three Russian professional cosmonauts,” the space agency said.

A Roscosmos official said this was because a contract with NASA on joint flights was nearing its end.

“Talks are currently underway to extend the contract,” the representative told AFP.

Read More

4 hours ago
First aid flights reach Tonga

SYDNEY - The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga...
4 hours ago
Chile reports record daily COVID-19 cases with 9,509 infections

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 9,509 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours,...
4 hours ago
U.S. logs over 1 mln daily COVID-19 cases again

WASHINGTON - The United States added over 1 million COVID-19 cases again...
4 hours ago
COVID-19 booster shots called to be mandate in Aussie state

SYDNEY - Premier of Australia's Victoria Daniel Andrews on Thursday urged residents...
14 hours ago
Iran ensures women empowerment despite U.S. sanctions: envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations...
14 hours ago
Madrid tourism fair FITUR 2022 opens amid recovery hopes

MADRID, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The International Tourism Fair FITUR 2022 opened...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

14 mins ago
Affidavit case: Islamabad High Court indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief...
16 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan praises mother for keeping herself fit at 68

Seemingly the Roshans have sheer dedication towards fitness and self-care, as Hrithik...
Virat Kohli
19 mins ago
Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India’s top away ODI run-scorer

Virat Kohli became India's leading run-scorer in away one-day internationals as he...
24 mins ago
India bids farewell to ‘supermum’ tiger Collarwali

Indian animal lovers are in mourning over the sudden passing of a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600