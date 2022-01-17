Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 11:15 am

S. Korea registers 199,749 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

south korea

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — South Korea registered a total of 199,749 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, which refer to the vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, the health authorities said Monday.

The number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving two vaccine doses came in at 199,749 as of Jan. 9, up from 187,611 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It accounted for 0.475 percent of the fully vaccinated people that reached 42,051,045.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination.

Among the total breakthrough cases, the number of critically ill patients was 2,527. The death toll stood at 1,348.

Read more: S.Korea reports 4,167 more COVID-19 cases

The number of those who were infected with COVID-19 after receiving booster shots was 7,927 on Jan. 9, taking up 0.053 percent of the total 15,102,415 who got the booster jabs.

The number of critically ill patients who received booster shots was 49, and the death toll came to 26.

In the latest tally, the country reported 3,859 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 696,032. It fell below 4,000 due to fewer virus tests over the weekend.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
New Zealand reports 14 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 14 new cases of...
5 hours ago
Malaysia reports 2,342 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported another 2,342 COVID-19 infections...
5 hours ago
S.Korea reports 4,072 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 4,072 more cases of...
5 hours ago
Beijing reports another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case...
5 hours ago
Mongolia reports 2,135 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia recorded 2,135 new COVID-19 cases...
6 hours ago
India reports 238,018 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,618,271...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

rupee
10 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
13 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
21 mins ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
21 mins ago
Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600