Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Jan, 2022. 01:08 pm

S.Korean banks’ household lending falls in December

Korea

SEOUL – South Korean banks’ household lending marked the first fall in seven months in December due to the lower housing transactions and the higher lending rate, central bank data showed Thursday.

Household loan, extended by banks, came in at 1,060.7 trillion won (892.3 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of December, down 0.2 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was the first reduction in seven months as demand weakened for home transactions at the end of the year amid the higher borrowing cost.

The BOK raised its key rate from a record low of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent in August, before lifting it further to 1.00 percent in November.

Mortgage loan to households grew 2 trillion won in December, but it was the lowest growth in almost four years since February 2018.

Credit loan to households declined 2.2 trillion won last month. For the whole year of 2021, banks’ lending to households went up 71.8 trillion won. It was the third-highest yearly expansion, but it was down from the record-high increase of 100.6 trillion won in 2020. (1 U.S. dollar equals 1,187.98 won).

Read More

13 hours ago
Kenya banking on cultural heritage to shore up tourist numbers

NAIROBI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Kenya will leverage the rich culture of...
14 hours ago
Roundup: the U.S. mobilized on multiple fronts to cope with Omicron spread

NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The United States has been mobilized...
14 hours ago
Egypt's president urges donor states to fund UNRWA

CAIRO, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi urged on Wednesday...
14 hours ago
Five more Guantanamo detainees approved for release

WASHINGTON, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) - The US government has approved the release...
15 hours ago
US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) - US senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic...
15 hours ago
Omicron causes sharp drop in airline ticket sales: IATA

PARIS, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) - Airline ticket sales have fallen sharply since...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Kiara Advani slays in a vibrant pink attire

The new hotness in B-Town, actress Kiara Advani shared a few pictures...
7 mins ago
Yasir Hussain captures Kabir Hussain meeting Raya

Actor Yasir Hussain, who is well known for his humour, once again...
Minna Tariq
9 mins ago
Watch: Highlights of Minna Tariq’s mayoun ceremony

Amid the wedding season in Pakistan, another ceremony pictures that popped up...
12 mins ago
Shehbaz Sharif expresses reservation over expected hike in petrol price

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed reservation...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600