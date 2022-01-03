S. Korean president’s approval rating falls slightly to 40.4 pct

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating fell 0.7 percentage points over the week to 40.4 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday. The negative assessment on Moon’s conduct of state affairs added 0.8 percentage points to 56.1 percent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon’s ruling Democratic Party gained 1.5 percentage points to 34.2 percent last week. The main conservative opposition People Power Party won 35.8 percent of support last week, down 1.4 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-right People’s Party garnered 7.9 percent of approval score, trailed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 5.6 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.8 percent. As for the approval rating of presidential candidates, support for the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung climbed 1.2 percentage points over the week to 40.9 percent last week.

Support for the People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol declined 1.2 percentage points to 39.2 percent last week. The country’s presidential election is scheduled for March 9. The results were based on a poll of 3,037 voters conducted from last Sunday to Friday. It had plus and minus 1.8 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.