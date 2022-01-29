Saboor Aly slays in gold & black attire
Actress Saboor Aly attended the cinema premiere of the last episode of her recent drama serial Parizaad and left the fans amazed with her style and elegance.
The newlywed actress looked stunning in a western attire of gold and black combination.
She chose to keep her hair open with a minimum makeup look.
The fans cannot stop swooning over her stylish looks.
The actress recently tied the knot to Ali Ansari in a lavish wedding ceremony and the fans are in love with the cute couple.
